APAC Silicone Textile Chemicals Market 2019 By Technology, Applications, Trends, Type, Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects till 2026

Silicone textile chemicals are high purity silicone based chemicals which are derived from silicone metal after processing. These chemicals are mostly used for finishing purposes in the textile industry and have various applications in apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and others. Silicone textile chemicals have a very important role as softeners and water repellent agents for fabrics of all kinds. Silicone based chemicals can be used in the form of fluids, emulsions, oils and antifoams.

Asia-Pacific Silicone Textile Chemicals market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The ‘Silicone Textile Chemicals’ market report by Data Bridge Market Research also studies and analyzes other market segments like end user types, applications and demography which is extremely helpful in analyzing consumer demand and preferences specific to the market. When it comes to segment highlighting competitors or key players, importance is given to company profiles, product portfolios, market value, production capacity, demand and consumption. This information provides a better understanding about the ‘Silicone Textile Chemicals’ market development. This data has lot of significance for new business personnel or businesses entering or launching new segments and arms.

Top Players:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties

Applied Material Solutions, Inc.

Changzhou Domlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Crucible Chemical Company

Dongguan City Pacific Textile Products Co., Ltd.

Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd

Giovanni Bozetto S.P.A

Ht Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The Dow chemical company

Evonik Nutrition and Care GmbH

Elkem Silicone

McCoy Group Of Companies

NICCA U.S.A Inc.

Nouryon

Peidmont Chemical Industries

Quantum Silicones, LLC

Rudolf GmbH

Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co.Ltd

ZXCHEM

Market Segments:

By Type (Silicone Softeners, Micro Emulsion Silicon, Others), Form (Fluids, Emulsions and Antifoams), Silicone Technologies (Polydimethylsiloxanes and Special Silicone Fluids), Silicone Modifications, (Methyl Group, Amino Group, Hydrophilic Group, Hydrogen Group and Other Organo Modifications) Textile Type (Component Fibers, Synthetic Fibers and Inorganic Fibers), Application (Apparel, Home and Office Furnishing, Technical Textiles and Others).

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into silicone softeners, micro emulsion silicon, others. Silicone softeners are sub-segmented into hydroxyl silicone oil, amino silicone oil, epoxy silicone softener and hydrophilic silicone softener

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into fluids, emulsions, antifoams. Fluids, emulsions, antifoams are sub-segmented into silicone producers and formulators

On the basis of silicone technologies, the market is segmented into polydimethylsiloxanes and special silicone fluids. Special silicone fluids are sub-segmented into amido, amino functional silicones, methyl hydrogen silicones, epoxy functional silicones, hydroxy functional silicones, silicone polyethers and epoxy polyether silicones

On the basis of silicone modifications, the market is segmented into methyl group, amino group, hydrophilic group, hydrogen group and other organo modifications

On the basis of textile type, the market is segmented into component fibers, synthetic fibers and inorganic fibers. Component fibers are sub-segmented into silk, wool, cotton and others. Synthetic fibers are sub-segmented into nylon, polyester, polyamide and others

On the basis of applications, market is segmented into apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and other applications

