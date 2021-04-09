Application Release Automation Market 2019 by CA Technologies, Microsoft, IBM., Red Hat, Micro Focus, BMC Software, VMware, Fujitsu, Puppet

Global Application Release Automation Market to reach USD 7.17 billion by 2025. Global Application Release Automation Market valued approximately USD 1.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Application release automation is tools which help in the process of deploying an application or update of an application from development to various environments and finally to production. Application release automation solutions combine the capabilities of deployment automation, modeling environment management, and release coordination. Application release automation solutions help firms in deploying software consistently. Application release automation tools aids in deploying applications using structured release automation techniques. The tools are the amalgamation of workload automation and release management tools as both are related to releasing packages and movement through environment within the software development delivery process pipeline. Application release automotive solutions help in regulating deployments and the process to create and deploy environments and releases. Application release automation tools help in faster and reliable delivery of software, and it also accelerates changes and minimizes delivery delays of software.

The regional analysis of Global Application Release Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for speedy and low-cost DevOps processes and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global application release automation market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Tool

Service

By Organization Size:

Large enterprise

SMEs

By Deployment:

On Premise

Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

