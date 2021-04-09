AUTOMATED INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT (AIM) SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
CA Technologies
Anixter International
CommScope, Inc
Cisco Systems, Inc
Fujitsu Ltd
Fiber Mountain, Inc
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
Ivanti
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
METZ Connect
PagerDuty
Nexans
Reichle & De-Massari
Panduit Corporation
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd
The Siemon Company
TE Connectivity
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Incident Management
Device Discovery
Asset Management
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Government
Manufacturing
Colocation Data Centers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions
1.2 Classification of Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions by Types
1.2.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Incident Management
1.2.4 Device Discovery
1.2.5 Asset Management
1.3 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 IT & Telecom
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Energy & Utilities
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Manufacturing
1.3.7 Colocation Data Centers
1.4 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 CA Technologies
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 CA Technologies Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Anixter International
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Anixter International Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 CommScope, Inc
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 CommScope, Inc Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Fujitsu Ltd
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Fujitsu Ltd Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Fiber Mountain, Inc
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Fiber Mountain, Inc Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
