Breast Biopsy Market to Hit 1,420 million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 5.3% CAGR by 2023 with Hologic, C. R. Bard, Argon Medical Devices, Intact Medical Corporation, Galini SRL

Breast biopsy is a preliminary test that detects the area of an abnormal tissue growth or diagnoses the presence of cancerous cells. Defects or abnormalities are detected in the cell with the help of devices, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy, core needle biopsy, and fine needle biopsy. Moreover, assist the surgeons or radiologist performing the biopsy and using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy that employs x-ray, and others.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

The breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth. The developing countries are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the breast biopsy market.

The global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product, image-guided technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). Based on image guided technology, it is divided into MRI-guided biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into diagnostic centers and hospitals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global breast biopsy market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Image Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS

Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OncoCyte Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Scion Medical Technologies

Planmed Oy

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Carestream Health

Cardinal Health

PerkinElmer

