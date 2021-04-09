Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The demand for cloud-based services is continuously increasing across several industry verticals, owing to numerous benefits such as reduced hosting costs, increased capacity, reduced labor and equipment costs, more streamlined operations, improved collaboration, and better productivity overall. In addition, the demand for cloud-based backup & recovery software is rising as cloud is an ideal solution for small- to medium-sized businesses, which cannot afford to implement an appropriate backup and recovery system in house.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio

Acronis

NetApp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Backup & Recovery Software

1.2 Classification of Cloud Backup & Recovery Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Private

1.2.4 Public

1.2.5 Hybrid

1.3 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Telecom & IT

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cloud Backup & Recovery Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Veritas Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Veritas Technologies Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Veeam Software

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Veeam Software Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Commvault

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Dell EMC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dell EMC Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 CA Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CA Technologies Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Symantec

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Symantec Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



