Cloud-based Value-added Services Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Key-Players and Forecast To 2025

VAS provided by telecom industry can be defined as the beneficial mobile services that are apart from the voice communication services. Traditionally, mobile service providers have been offering only voice communication services. The rapid advancements in technology have led to the evolution of other mobile services beyond the voice communication services to include non-core services. In other words, VAS adds more value to the core mobile services, thereby enabling mobile subscribers to use cell phones and tablets for several non-voice purposes such as sending SMS, MMS, and pictures; accessing the internet for reading news headlines and astrology, retrieving flight information, listening to music, and playing online games; and for m-commerce and mobile banking.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be use of MVAS for day-to-day activities. The adoption of MVAS is increasing at a rapid pace and is being used by subscribers for their daily requirements. Some MVAS offer huge benefits and are convenient to use. For instance, the location-enabled VAS are being used to search locations, find directions to a particular destination, and offer location-based advertising. In addition, m-commerce VAS applications are enhancing the income of users. For instance, in Kenya, users save up to $3 on every mobile transaction performed using m-pesa. Similarly, m-krishi, developed by TCS, provides agricultural information to Indian customers, thereby helping farmers sell their products at market prices fixed by the government.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Value-added Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Value-added Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Value-added Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Value-added Services Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Huawei

IBM

Infosys

Ericsson

CALLUP

Ethrix

Gintel

OCSBOX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Cloud

Managed Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Value-added Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

