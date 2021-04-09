Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Key-Players and Forecast To 2025

Global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Increasing cases of cyber attacks have compelled enterprises to increase their spending on IT infrastructure to prevent theft of data. IDSs identify malicious activities over the network and intrusion prevention systems (IPSs) prevent data modification or unauthorized access. IDSs and IPSs include hardware, software, and services. IDS is a passive monitoring system that warns the system administrator of any suspicious activity, while IPS enables the administrator to take appropriate action upon the alert generated by the IDS. IDS is adopted and implemented by organizations to collect and analyze different types of attacks within a host system or network. It also helps to identify and detect possible threats, which include attacks from both inside and outside of an organization.

According to the report, the internet is used for different purposes, such as communication, research, education, and real-time updates. In addition, many companies offer cost-effective cloud-based storage facilities, increasing the storage of critical information on the web further. Banks and payment card companies are also facilitating online transactions using the internet. Though online methods are efficient, they also come with high-security risks, such as instances of data theft and phishing.

In 2018, the global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

IBM

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Symantec

Alert Logic

AT&T

BAE Systems

Clone Systems

CounterSnipe Technologies

Dell SecureWorks

Extreme Networks

Network Box USA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Computing

Intrusion Detection

Intrusion Prevention

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecom And It

Energy, Oil, And Gas

Public Sector And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Retail And Wholesale Distribution

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-United States

Chapter Six: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-Europe

Chapter Seven: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-China

Chapter Eight: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-Japan

Chapter Nine: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-India

Chapter Eleven: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market-Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Appendix

