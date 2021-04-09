Cloud Security in Retail Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Key-Players and Forecast To 2025
“Global Cloud Security in Retail Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Cloud computing allows organizations to access configurable and reliable resources, such as servers, networks, and services, as a utility that can provide several benefits for the user and organizations. It is also known as on-demand computing because of its advantages. One such advantage is that it provides organizations the flexibility to increase or decrease resources depending on their requirement. Computing resources allow users to pay only for the resources they use and is measured at a coarse level.
Growth in demand for these cloud security solutions is witnessing an increase over the past few years, on account of increasing usage of cloud specific services such as Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, etc., and rising instances of cloud specific attacks across various industry verticals. In addition, growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept, rising internet of things market and exponential growth in cyber security is projected to boost growth in cloud security market across the globe during forecast period as well.
In 2018, the global Cloud Security in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Security in Retail Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security in Retail Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Security in Retail are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
Intel
Symantec
Trend Micro
CA Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies
CipherCloud
Clearswift
CloudPassage
CSC
Dell
Fortinet
Microsoft
Netskope
Okta
SafeNet
Sophos
Symplified
Zscaler
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud IAM
Cloud E-Mail Security
Cloud IDS/IPS Market
Cloud DLP
Market segment by Application, split into
Website Security
Mobile App Security
API Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
