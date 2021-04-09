Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Key-Players and Forecast To 2025
“Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Cloud storage gateways are hybrid appliances that combine local storage, data protection functionality, and cloud storage to form a collaborative, cost-effective package. A storage gateway ensures compatibility between different protocols used by cloud service providers and enterprises. In addition, it provides seamless connectivity between a local system and a cloud storage. Storage gateways are necessary to ensure that the data stored in the cloud storage infrastructure are optimized according to established standards. They also facilitate efficient management of traffic and storage space across a network.
Major factors propelling the growth of the market include the high availability of data, cost effectiveness, availability for use on-demand, the ability to function and flexibility of choosing provider as per requirement. The high growth of the market is creating significant opportunities for vendors of these solutions. However, major restraining factors to this market growth are a huge capital investment and lack of skilled personnel. Americas region is expected to dominate the cloud storage gateway market over the forecasted period on account of the high adoption of cloud storage gateways by SMBs
In 2018, the global Cloud Storage Gateway market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Storage Gateway Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Storage Gateway Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Storage Gateway Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Storage Gateway Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Storage Gateway are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Amazon Web Service
CTERA Networks
EMC
Emulex
Microsoft
NetApp
Agosto
Maldivica
Nasuni
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
