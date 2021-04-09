Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- AbbVie, Celgene, Genetech, Janssen Biotech and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from mouth to anus. Signs and symptoms often include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, and weight loss. As the prevalence of the disease increases, it is expected to drive the Crohn’s disease diagnostic and therapeutic market and the increasing demand for prompt diagnosis and multiple symptoms associated with the disease requiring individual therapeutic attention, are increasing the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Celgene Corporation

Genetech

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Prometheus Laboratories

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Takeda’s Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Tests

Fecal Test

Colonoscopy

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Computerized Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Capsule Endoscopy

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinic

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crohn’s Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



