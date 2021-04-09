Current Trends and Future Growth of Mobile Computing Devices Market

The global mobile computing devices market is segmented into type such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices and others. Among these segments, smartphones is the fastest growing segment. Drivers which are expected to drive the market for mobile computing devices are increasing disposable income of consumers and awareness among them related to media, entertainment, online learning and awareness about latest technologies & features in mobile computing devices. Market of mobile computing devices is also becoming popular due to the increase use of cloud storage by most of the enterprises.

Global mobile computing devices market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period. Moreover, the global mobile computing devices market is expected to grow with high pace during the forecasted period due to the rapid change in computing and high demand for flexibility of resources.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan accounted for the fastest growing market of global mobile computing devices in terms of revenue in 2017. Increasing technological advancement and research in R&D of mobile computing devices drive the market demand for mobile computing devices in this region. Declining prices of the devices and increasing number of mobile users also trigger the growth of mobile computing devices market.

North America holds the largest market for mobile computing devices market as most of the business enterprises adopt the mobile computing devices for real-time data accessibility. Better technology infrastructure and reliable network connectivity in this region helps the market of mobile computing devices to grow.

Rising growth of usage of smartphones

Smartphones holds the largest market share among the various types of mobile computing devices. Smartphones drives mobility for both professional and consumer purpose. Android smartphones and iPhones are in high demand among the consumers. Due to small in size and light in weight, they are pretty much easy for the consumers to carry.

It is estimated that the market of smartphones will grow with a CAGR of around 6.5% during the upcoming years. China, India and Japan are some of the APAC countries that witnessing a huge growth of the smartphone market size due to the large number of consumers and increase in disposable income of consumers. Investment of smartphone OEMs, high quality and performance of smartphones contributed to the growth of smartphones market globally.

The speed of information processing is going fast and real-time communication is becoming general which is no longer inhibited by time. Smartphone makes it possible for people to realize a genuinely universal life in a variety of areas such as leisure, social interaction, business and education. Users can get any type of information such as information about weather, food, transportation, locations, attraction, medicine, education, scientific research, fashion and sports without restraints of time and place. Due to this mobile generation has strong contact to information and networking capabilities, the producer-driven consumption pattern is rapidly substituted by a consumer-based consumption pattern.

Data breaching is one of the main barrier for the growth of mobile computing devices. High quality of network connectivity is also the major factor which affects the market of mobile computing devices.

Technological advancements in mobile computing devices

Technology makes us curious and revolution in mobile computing devices has taken technological innovation to greater heights. Electro vibration technology is one of technology of the future. This technology will change the touchscreen experience of users. Through electro vibration technology, the user can feel the texture on his screen. Imagine shopping for clothes and the user is able to feel the texture of the cloth.

E-paper is also one of the technologies for the future and Adobe is working on this technology. Through e-paper technology users can transfer electronic documents to workers using mobile computing devices. Wireless Pen Technology is developed by Digital Ink, Inc. which allows users to communicate with handwritten text or drawings.

The report titled “Mobile Computing Devices: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global mobile computing devices market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the mobile computing devices market which includes company profiling of Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., HTC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Mobile Communications AB, Barnes & Noble Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd. and Hasee Computer Co. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile computing devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

