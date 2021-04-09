Employee Engagement Platform Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025
Employee engagement platform helps organizations solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. Employee engagement tools are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees.
Employee engagement platform is most commonly implemented in HR departments as either a supplemental tool or direct replacement for the traditional performance review process. Employee engagement tools solicit employee feedback through pulse surveys, which are succinct surveys sent to employees at regular intervals with a curated list of questions designed to accurately evaluate employee engagement and the employee experience.
According to this study, over the next five years the Employee Engagement Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Employee Engagement Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Employee Engagement Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Employee Engagement Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Education and Government
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bitrix, Inc
People Gauge
Quantum Workplace
Gensuite
Officevibe
Transcend
Tap My Back
VibeCatch
Qualtrics
KaiNexus
Key Survey
WorkTango
Sparble
Synergita
Pingboard
Vocoli
Zinta
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Employee Engagement Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Employee Engagement Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Employee Engagement Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Employee Engagement Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
