Employee Engagement Platform Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Employee engagement platform helps organizations solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. Employee engagement tools are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees.

Employee engagement platform is most commonly implemented in HR departments as either a supplemental tool or direct replacement for the traditional performance review process. Employee engagement tools solicit employee feedback through pulse surveys, which are succinct surveys sent to employees at regular intervals with a curated list of questions designed to accurately evaluate employee engagement and the employee experience.

According to this study, over the next five years the Employee Engagement Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Employee Engagement Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Employee Engagement Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Employee Engagement Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education and Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bitrix, Inc

People Gauge

Quantum Workplace

Gensuite

Officevibe

Transcend

Tap My Back

VibeCatch

Qualtrics

KaiNexus

Key Survey

WorkTango

Sparble

Synergita

Pingboard

Vocoli

Zinta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Employee Engagement Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Employee Engagement Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Employee Engagement Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Employee Engagement Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

