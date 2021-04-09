Europe Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size 2019, Statistics, New Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Europe automotive smart antenna market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Smart antenna modules in automobiles comprises of one or more antenna(s) assemblies that contain multiple antenna types along with radio electronics and several RF, digital, analog I/O chips and circuits. Integrating antennas and M2M (machine-to-machine) modules into smart antennas results into applications involving user interfaces, sensors and database interaction.

Top Players:

DENSO CORPORATION

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

TE Connectivity

Airgain, Inc.

Calearo Antenne SA

HARMAN International

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Harschmann Car Communication

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., LTD.

KATHREIN SE

Laird

LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

MD ELEKTRONIK

PulseLarsen Electronics

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

Yokowo co., Ltd.

WISI Groupy

Market Segments:

Europe automotive smart antenna market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, vehicle type, frequency and country.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into electronic control unit (ECU), transceivers (Bluetooth transceivers and Wi-Fi transceivers), wiring harness and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE vehicle (commercial vehicle, light duty vehicle and passenger car) and electric vehicle (battery-electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into high frequency (0.1 GHz-1GHz and 1GHz-2GHz), very high frequency (2GHz-3GHz and 3GHz-4GHz) and ultra-high frequency (4GHz-5.2GHz and 5.2GHz-5.9GHz).

