Excavator -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Construction equipments include all equipments required in any construction work. Global construction equipment market outlook remained negative in the past few years resulting from the lower demand in North America and Europe regions. However, the market is expected to grow in future supported by increased infrastructure investments in North America & Asia regions.

Excavator market is one of the major segments of construction equipment market. Excavators are used in moving and digging large and heavy objects. A huge range of excavators is available in the market with different sizes and functions. Excavators are generally categorized into two types; crawler excavator and wheeler excavator. Crawler excavator runs on two infinite tracks and used in hilly areas whereas, wheeler excavator runs on wheels and used on plain grounds.

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure and increased global GDP. Key trends of this market include high demand in fuel efficient excavator, launch of new products, rising demand in high efficient hydraulic fluid. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.

The hydraulic excavator is most commonly used for digging rocks and soil, but with its many attachments it can also be used for cutting steel, breaking concrete, drilling holes in the earth, laying gravel onto the road prior to paving, crushing rocks, steel, and concrete, and mowing landscapes. The demand for hydraulic excavators is likely to increase in the coming years as a result of rising construction in commercial as well as residential sectors globally.

The report “Global Excavators Market with Focus on Hydraulic Excavator: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics, provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America, Europe, Asia regions along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Caterpillar, Hitachi, Komatsu and Terex.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Excavator Overview

1.2 Types of Excavator

1.3 Uses of Excavator

2. Construction Equipment Market

2.1 Global Market

2.1.1 Global Construction Equipment Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast by value

2.1.3 Global Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.1.4 Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.5 Global Construction Equipment Market Volume by Region

2.2 Regional Market

2.2.1 North America Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.2.2 North America Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.3 Europe Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.2.4 Europe Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.5 China Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.2.6 China Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.7 Japan Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.2.8 Japan Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.9 India Construction Equipment Market by Volume

2.2.10 India Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

3. Excavator Market

3.1 Global Market

3.1.1 Global Excavator Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Regional Market

3.2.1 China Excavator Market by Volume

3.2.2 China Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.3 China Domestic Excavator Market by Volume

3.2.4 China Domestic Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.5 China Excavator Export by Volume

3.2.6 China Excavator Export Forecast by Volume

3.2.7 China Excavator Market Volume by Size

3.2.8 North America Crawler Excavator Market by Volume

3.2.9 North America Crawler Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.10 India Crawler Excavator Market by Volume

3.2.11 India Crawler Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

4. Hydraulic Excavator Market

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Global Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.1.2 Global Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.2 Regional Market

4.2.1 North America Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.2.2 North America Hydraulic Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

4.2.3 Japan Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.2.4 Japan Hydraulic Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

4.2.5 China Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.2.6 China Hydraulic Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

4.2.7 Asia-Oceania Hydraulic Excavator Market by Volume

4.2.8 Asia-Oceania Hydraulic Excavator Market Forecast by Volume

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.2 Increased Investments on Infrastructure

5.1.3 Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient Excavators

5.2.2 Launch of New Products

5.2.3 High Efficiency Hydraulic Fluids in Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Emission Standards

5.3.2 Costly Maintenance of Hydraulic Excavators

6. Competition

6.1 Construction Equipment Market

6.1.1 Global Construction Equipment Market Share by Company

6.2 Excavator Market

6.2.1 China Excavator Market Share by Company

6.2.2 India Mini Excavator Market Share by Company

6.2.3 India Crawler Excavator Market Share by Company

6.2.4 North America Crawler Excavator Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Caterpillar Inc

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Komatsu Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Terex Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List OF Charts

Types of Excavators

Global Construction Equipment Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Construction Equipment Market by Volume (2012-2016)

Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

Global Construction Equipment Market Volume by Region (2016)

North America Construction Equipment Market by Volume (2012-2016)

North America Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

Europe Construction Equipment Market by Volume (2012-2016)

Europe Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

China Construction Equipment Market by Volume (2012-2016)

China Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

