Frozen Pizza  Market to witness High Growth in near future by Leading Companies : Nestl S.A. , Hansen Foods, Schwan Food Co. ,Dr. Oetker

Pizza is a dish of Italian origin, consisting of a flat round base of dough baked with a topping and cheese, typically with added meat, fish, and vegetables. Pizza is one of the most popular foods, sold as fresh or frozen either whole or in portions in the world and common fast food item in Europe and North America. A frozen pizza is a ready-to-eat pizza that can be stored in refrigerators and consume when required. Its shelf life is in the range of six months to one year, depending upon the method of preparation. Freezing is one of the most widely used methods of food preservation as it retains texture, taste, and nutritional value of food for a longer duration. Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species providing a significantly extended shelf life. The busy lifestyle of the working population and change in eating habits of consumer has increased the demand for instant and convenient food products, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the frozen pizza market.

Following are the major players profiled in this study:

Nestl S.A.

Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label)

Schwan Food Co.

Dr. Oetker

General Mills, Inc.

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc.

Growth in retail networking of emerging economies such as India and China drive the market. Frozen pizza producers are also investing huge in R&D to reformulate their products by reducing excess sodium and preservatives. People are becoming more health conscious, considering various side effects of gluten and cheese. Thus, the demand for dairy-free and gluten-free pizza has raised driving the market growth. To attract more customers, frozen pizza producers are moving toward innovation while offering new taste and ingredients, focusing on the concept of authenticity. However, negative perception of consumers about the nutrient content in frozen food products may hamper the sale of frozen pizza. Also, presence of poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas further restrains the growth of the market. Advancement in freezing technology and rise in number of fast food chain services such as Papa John’s, PizzaExpress, Boston Pizza, Pizza Corner, Pizza Hut, and others are anticipated to open new avenues for the market growth.

The global frozen pizza market is segmented on the basis of crust type, toppings, distribution channel, and region. Based on crust type, the market is divided as regular thin crust, extra thin crust, deep-dish, and others. By topping, it is bifurcated as meat topping and vegetable topping. By distribution channel, it can be classified into food chain services and retail. Based on region, it is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global frozen pizza market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates various crust type and distribution channel used for various frozen pizza.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: FROZEN PIZZA MARKET, BY CRUST TYPE

CHAPTER 5: FROZEN PIZZA MARKET, BY TOPPING

CHAPTER 6: FROZEN PIZZA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: FROZEN PIZZA MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

