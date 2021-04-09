Genomic Biomarker Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
— A measurable DNA and/or RNA characteristic that is an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, and/or response to therapeutic or other interventions.
Major factors contributing to the growth of the global genomic biomarker market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and others. Other driving factors include increasing research and investment in the field of genomic biomarkers and use of genomic biomarker services for the enhancement of drug development pipelines.
This report focuses on the global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bio-Rad
Beckman Coulter
Myriad Genetics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
QIAGEN
Epigenomics
Almac
Pfizer
Human Longevity
ValiRx
Personalis
Eagle Genomics
Empire Genomics
Agilent
Illumina
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Nephrology
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic and research laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Genomic Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Genomic Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued…….
