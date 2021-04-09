Global Archiving Software Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Waterford, EMC, NTP, ArcMail, CommVault | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Archiving Software 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Waterford, EMC, NTP, ArcMail, CommVault” To Its Research Database

Archiving Software Market 2019-2025

Description: –

This report focuses on the global Archiving Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Scope of the Report:

Archiving software or file archiver is a computer application which aids in combining a number of files into single archive file or number of archive files. Different files containing data which are not in current use and will be required for future reference, data from these files can be concatenated into archives. The archives will store metadata, the names and lengths of the files been archived. Additional information can be stored such as timestamps, metadata, file attributes, and more. These data archives are indexed in a manner that part of file or data can be searched and retrieved.

Increasing adoption of cloud services involving archiving is driving the demand of archiving software market. As companies continue to move production data to public cloud services, the demand for public cloud archiving software is expected to increase. Moreover, with increasing usage of public cloud services for data storage by companies, the requirement for backup creates demand for software providing second copies including archiving software. This will result in maintaining diverse data sets across multiple cloud servers, so as to minimize the risk of data loss.

In 2017, the global Archiving Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Waterford Technologies

EMC Corporation

NTP Software

ArcMail

CommVault Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated

ASG Technologies

HP Autonomy

QStar Technologies

Quantum Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Archiving Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Archiving Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

