Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesion

The technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market size will increase to 190 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArrMaz

Ingevity

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Cargill

DuPont

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Pre Tech

Macismo

LT Special Road

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Breakdown Data by Type

Amine Anti-Stripping Agent

Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Breakdown Data by Application

Warm Mix Asphalt

Hot Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



