Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Size study, by Field Size (Small Field, Medium Field, Large Field), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others), Mobility (Portable, Stationary) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35695

Global center pivot irrigation system market is valued at approximately USD 1250.16 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Center pivot irrigation system mainly helps to reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. Growing need for higher yield and better-quality crops, increasing demand for food and cereals and supportive government policies to support modern agricultural practices are some major forces that strengthen the growth of center pivot irrigation system market considering the forthcoming years. However, high initial investment and continuous maintenance requirement are some key factors that impede the growth of global center pivot irrigation system market.

On the basis of segmentation, center pivot irrigation system market is segmented into field size, crop type and mobility. Among field size segment, large field segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue as these systems are ideal for large fields as it ensure maximum water saving, ease and affordability of installation while combining high quality. Irrigating pulses and cereals on a large field is considered to be more economic owing to the high initial investment of the center pivot system. However, large field segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand and consumption of cereals is a key factor, contributing towards the growth of the large field segment over the forecast period. For instance: As per the FAO (The Food and Agriculture Organization) (United States), global cereal demand is projected to increase by 14% from 2018 to 2027. As a result, the adoption of center pivot irrigation systems in large fields would increase, promoting the growth of the segment.

Among crop type segment, cereals and grains segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue. Factors such as cultivation of cereals and grains under center pivot irrigation system has shown significant growth. For instance: As per the Grain SA Organization (South Africa), Grains under center pivot irrigation contributed approximately 55% to the total area planted under center pivot in South Africa. As a result, high adoption of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems to produce cereals and grains is observed. However, the oilseeds and pulses segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for irrigation scheduling along with modern agricultural practices are some of the key forces that strengthen the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Among the mobility segment, stationary segment is the dominant segment in terms of revenue and share. Factors such as growing adoption and deployment of stationary center pivot irrigation systems owing to its inherent features such as reducing labor costs, automated operation and predictable water delivery is contributing towards the growth of the segment. For instance: According to Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (NEEA), most fixed or stationary center pivots are deployed to irrigate a circular area a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer) in radius. Further, the water resources across the globe are under immense stress owing to increased industrialization, population and agricultural expansion. To overcome this shortage better irrigation solutions including stationary center pivot irrigation systems are needed to fulfil the global food demand. As a result, the demand and adoption of stationary center pivot irrigation system would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global center pivot irrigation system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Geographically, North America holds the leading position in terms of revenue in center pivot irrigation system market. Factors such as escalating focus by the federal governments towards upgradation & adoption of irrigation & cultivation practices coupled with the surging rate of crop production are some factors that that strengthen the growth of North America. For instance: According to Foreign Agricultural Services, the government policies majorly focus on the western states which is home to around 71% irrigated farms considering agricultural landscape of United States. Further, as per Every CRS Report Organization, the pressure system which includes center pivot irrigation system accounts for around 65% of irrigation system used across the United states which shows high adoption of center pivot irrigation systems in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of adoption of modern agriculture practices and systems. Also, investments made by central governments towards adoption of modern agriculture along with initiatives taken by the private organizations are some other key forces that strengthen the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. For instance: As per the State Council, China government has launched Integrated Modern Agriculture Development (IMAD) project, which is promoted by World Bank, the project is supplemented by complementary investments that aims to promote on-farm technologies and boosting climate smart and water smart agricultural practices. Also, this Integrated Modern Agriculture Development project includes an investment of around $313.15 million. Through this, the Chinese government is focusing on the utility and adoption of modern irrigation systems which positively impacts the demand for center pivot irrigation systems across Asia-Pacific.

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35695

Market player included in this report are:

Rohren Und Pumpenwerk Bauer GmbH

Aisco Europe S.A.U

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries, Incorporate

Grupochamartin SA

Vodar (Tianjin) Co Ltd

Reinke Manu8facturing Company, Incorporated

T-L Irrigation Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Field Size:

Small Field

Medium Field

Large Field

By Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornaments

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

By Mobility:

Portable

Stationary

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35695

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]