Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Insights,Forecast to 2025
Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.
In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Chlorotrifluoroethylene was around 8913 MT.
Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be used in various fields, like Resin and Refrigerant, etc. Resin is the largest application of Chlorotrifluoroethylene, with market share of 70.48% in 2016. Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be classified as Purity 99.9% and Purity 99.5%. Purity 99.9% is the major kind of Chlorotrifluoroethylene due to its stable quality and reasonable price. The market of Purity 99.9% is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 75.20% in 2016.
The largest producers of Chlorotrifluoroethylene in the worldwide are Honeywell, Daikin, Jiangsu Bluestar and Hongjia Fluorine Technology, which takes a combined share of 93.84% in 2016.The largest producing area of Chlorotrifluoroethylene is USA, accounting about 46.56% of Global production..
Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market size will increase to 210 Million US$ by 2025, from 180 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Honeywell
Daikin
Jiangsu Bluestar
Hongjia Fluorine Technology
Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Breakdown Data by Type
Purity 99.9%
Purity 99.5%
Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Breakdown Data by Application
Resin
Refrigerant
Others
Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
