Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Computer Aided Design Software Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size study, by Type (CATIA, SolidWorks, AutoCAD and others), Application (Automobile, Aerospace and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35693

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market valued approximately USD 7932.8 million in 2017 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. CAD, also known as computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is the application of computer technology for design and design documentation. Basically, a CAD software replaces manual drafting with an automated process. The major factors expected to augment the markets include rising investments and espousal of 3D printing, growing adoption of cloud-based CAD solutions, the increasing penetration in the automotive & manufacturing sectors and growing focus on enhancing productivity by augmenting the design process. Increase in the adoption of virtual platform for development of product in manufacturing Industries is deriving the consumption of computer aided design Software the CAD based designs are used in every stage of life cycle of a product. For e.g. design verification, concept verification and failure verification. The manufacturing Industries adopt the implementation of CAD Software in product development phase as it helps in improving the quality of the product and also the increasing use of CAD software by industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare for better results is also shows the growth of the CAD software market.

The regional paradigm of Global CAD software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. North America CAD market valued USD 2697.2 million is anticipated to reach USD 4291.1 million by 2025 growing at 6.0% CAGR during 2017-2025. North America market growth in primarily driven by the strong presence of prominent players in the region and early adoption across the end-user industries. However, owing to the strong growth in automotive and aerospace industries in countries like China, Japan and India, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest growth rate.

Market player included in this report are:

Dassault Systems

Autodesk

PTC

Nanosoft

VariCAD

Cadonix Ltd.

Caddie Software

Menhirs NV

Kubotek USA

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Trimble

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

CATIA

SolidWorks

AutoCAD

Others

By Application

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Computer Aided Design Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35693

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]