Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000C. Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

According to QYRs analysts, the concentration of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia industry is relatively high. The top 8 companies accounted for about 85% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in NA and Europe. And the major manufacturers are included Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group, .GRECIAN MAGNESITE.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market will become more intense. This is the end of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia report.

Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market size will increase to 330 Million US$ by 2025, from 210 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia.

This report researches the worldwide Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia capacity, production, value, price and market share of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Imerys Fused Minerals

Industrias Penoles

Tateho

Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S.

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Haicheng Magnesite

Magnezit Group

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Breakdown Data by Type

FM 97

FM 96

FM 90

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Breakdown Data by Application

High Temperature Products

Medium Temperature Products

Low Temperature Products

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



