Global Embedded Analytics Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Embedded analytics is the integration of business intelligence and analytics tools into software applications used by business enterprises. This allows the user to work with large volume of qualitative and quantitative data. The global embedded analytics market will reach 54.28 billion USD by 2025 from 25.4 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 11.46% during the period.

In 2018, North America has the highest revenue due to presence of large number of enterprises and growing demand for embedded analytics. The market size in Asia – Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the period owing to technological adoption and huge opportunities across industries.

The embedded analytics market is growing rapidly due to transformation of traditional analytical techniques to advanced techniques for business data analysis. The integration of embedded analysis within business enterprises allows the user to create specific analytical data, which is driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with implementation of embedded analytics hinder the growth of the market.

Everteam, an international content services platform provider, announced partnership with Qlik and became authorized Qlik reseller in the Middle East.

Accenture is collaborating with SAP SE to develop an intelligent entitlement-management solution that helps high-tech companies quickly and easily create, build and scale new digital business models.

Global Embedded Analytics Market – by Deployment, Application, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

