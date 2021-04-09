Global Frozen Fruit Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Frozen Fruit Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Frozen Fruit Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Frozen Fruit Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Frozen fruits refer to fruits that have reduced their temperature and maintained to below their freezing point for the purpose of storage and transportation until they are ready to be eaten. Further, they may be commercially packaged or frozen at home. Apart from this, a wide range of frozen fruits are sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Rising popularity of convenience food, increasing disposable income and growing awareness among people about health are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in demand for juices and smoothies, bakery and dairy products specifically in whole frozen fruit is also another factor that aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand in countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits is one of the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, problems associated with Fruits with a high-water content as they can become mealy or pulpy when defrosted is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Frozen Fruit during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Frozen Fruit Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising consumption of frozen fruit among end-users and growing health awareness among people in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable growth rate in the global Frozen Fruit market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from consumers across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Del Monte Foods

> H.J. Heinz

> Birds Eye Foods

> Dole Food

> Bonduelle

> Ardo

> Kendall Frozen Fruit

> ConAgra Foods

> McCain Foods

> SunOpta

> Simplot Food

> CROP??S

> Earthbound Farm

> Andros

> Merko Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret

> Welch Foods

> Mirsa Refrigerating Industrial

> Gelagri Bretagne

> NG Fung Hong

> Four Season Foods

> Junao Foodstuff

> Jinyuan Agriculture

> Yantai Tianlong

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ordinary Frozen Fruit

Low Temperature Frozen Fruit

By Application:

Restaurant

Household

Retail

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Frozen Fruit Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

