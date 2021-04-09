Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

Scope of the Report:

The Anti-Jamming Market For GPS in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of GPS technology in the defense and commercial sectors, with a focus on accuracy and secured navigation, is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS in this region during the forecast period. As a result, APAC also holds a significant share of the overall anti-jamming market for GPS.

The worldwide market for GPS Anti-Jamming System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the GPS Anti-Jamming System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rockwell Collins (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

NovAtel Inc (Canada)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Mayflower Communications (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Furuno Electric Company (Japan)

Harris Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Thales Group (France)

Boeing Company (US)

U-Blox (Switzerland)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nulling

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global GPS Anti-Jamming System market.

Chapter 1, to describe GPS Anti-Jamming System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of GPS Anti-Jamming System, with sales, revenue, and price of GPS Anti-Jamming System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of GPS Anti-Jamming System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, GPS Anti-Jamming System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GPS Anti-Jamming System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

