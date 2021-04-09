In this report, the Global Guide Wire Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guide Wire Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Guide Wire market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Guide Wire breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Peripheral guidewires have multiple layers which includes central core, distal tip and outer coating. Central core is generally made up of stainless steel or nitinol which posses superior torque characteristics. Distal tip has variable length and it is made up of radio-opaque material e.g. platinum or iridium alloys and provides flexibility during operations. Peripheral guidewires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), to increase lubricity.Peripheral guidewires are used during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography for guiding the stents or catheters to the site of action in the peripheral vasculature.

Peripheral guidewire market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other important factor that propels the market growth is increasing worldwide geriatric population. Moreover, growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth. It is important for patients to fully understand the risks of the procedure undergoing laparoscopy and other cardiovascular, neurovascular surgeries. Some risk factors associated with of minimally invasive surgery and preference given to open surgery may hamper the growth of this market.

The Guide Wire industry concentration is relatively high; there are just not much manufacturers in the world, and mainly from Japan and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and USA. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Terumo Medical and Asahi have relative higher level of products quality. As to United States, Abbott Vascular has become as a global leader through its own business and acquisition. In Europe, TE Connectivity acquired AdvancedCath and definitive agreement to acquire Creganna, thus leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures are not professional producers, that make their products have lower market recognition, even in China domestic market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 30%, followed by EU with 25.6%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 9.6%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Global Guide Wire market size will increase to 1500 Million US$ by 2025, from 1020 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Guide Wire.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Guide Wire capacity, production, value, price and market share of Guide Wire in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Terumo Medical

Abbott Vascular

Asahi

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal

Integer

Medtronic

Cook Medical

TE Connectivity

Merit Medical Systems

SP Medical

Epflex

Shannon MicroCoil

Acme Monaco

Infiniti Medical

Custom Wire Technologies

Biotronik

Hanaco

Lepu Meidcal

Shenzhen Yixinda

Guide Wire Breakdown Data by Type

Straight Guide Wire

Angled Guide Wire

J-Shape Guide Wire

Guide Wire Breakdown Data by Application

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Guide Wire Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Guide Wire Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Guide Wire capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Guide Wire manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Guide Wire :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



