In this report, the Global Latex Powder Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Latex Powder Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Latex Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Latex Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In future, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.

In recent few years, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.

Global Latex Powder market size will increase to 1590 Million US$ by 2025, from 1450 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Latex Powder.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Latex Powder capacity, production, value, price and market share of Latex Powder in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Latex Powder Breakdown Data by Type

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

Latex Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

Latex Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

Latex Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Latex Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Latex Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Latex Powder :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



