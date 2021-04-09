In this report, the Global Licorice Extract Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Licorice Extract Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Licorice Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Licorice Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Licorice extract comes from the licorice plant. The root of the plant is primarily used in preparing the extract, and the hard woody plant is pulped then boiled to further extract and refine the contents.

Licorice extract is a natural ingredient often found in both food and herbal medicine supplements. While the full medicinal effectiveness of licorice has not been completely tested, some benefits have been proven and others have enough support to warrant its inclusion in a number of supplements. Often found in teas and used in a number of different products as a flavoring ingredient, licorice extract can provide help in treating stomach issues such as heartburn, but does have some noteworthy side effects that should be considered.

Licorice extract industry has low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world licorice extract industry. The main market players are Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh and F&C Licorice. The global production of licorice extract will increase to 44595 MT in 2017 from 37213 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.69%. Global licorice extract capacity utilization rate remained at around 75.24% in 2016.

Licorice extract has three types, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and sweetening effect of licorice extract, the downstream application industries will need more licorice extract products. So, licorice extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance licorice extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for licorice extract are licorice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of licorice extract. The production cost of licorice extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of licorice extract. The licorice extract manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Licorice Extract market size will increase to 850 Million US$ by 2025, from 870 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Licorice Extract.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Licorice Extract capacity, production, value, price and market share of Licorice Extract in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

F&C Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Licorice Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Licorice Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Licorice Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Licorice Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Licorice Extract capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Licorice Extract manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Licorice Extract :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



