In this report, the Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regionsregions.

This study categorizes the global Lithium Tantalate Crystal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Lithium tantalate (LiTaO3, LT) crystal is an important ferroelectric material. It has both chemical and mechanical stability as well as a high optical damage threshold. Lithium tantalate exhibits unique electro-optical, pyroelectric and piezoelectric properties combined with good mechanical and chemical stability and wide transparency range and high optical damage threshold. This makes LiTaO3 well-suited for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, optical waveguide and SAW substrates, piezoelectric transducers etc.

Lithium tantalate crystal it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, and high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties. With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials, downstream demand for lithium tantalate crystal keeps increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the lithium tantalate crystal industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese lithium tantalate crystal production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Lithium tantalite (LiTaO3) is similar to lithium niobate. Both are grown by the czochralski method which yields large, high quality single crystals. Lithium tantalate possesses unique electro-optical, acoustic, piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties, which makes it attractive for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, piezoelectric transducers and sensors. It has good mechanical and chemical stability, a wide transparency range and a high optical damage threshold. With the development of 4G LTE, the demand for saw filter will keep on growing in the future, which will promote the demand for lithium tantalate crystal.

Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size will increase to 200 Million US$ by 2025, from 170 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Tantalate Crystal.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lithium Tantalate Crystal capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lithium Tantalate Crystal in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Dayoptics

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Breakdown Data by Type

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Other

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Breakdown Data by Application

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric

Other

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lithium Tantalate Crystal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lithium Tantalate Crystal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium Tantalate Crystal :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



