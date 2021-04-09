Global Luxury Mega Yatch Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Luxury Mega Yatch Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Luxury Mega Yachts Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Luxury Mega Yachts Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Luxury mega yachts are the ships or boats that are used by the individuals for recreational purposes. Increase in recreational tourism, growing innovations in yachts and increasing disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing tourism industry and changing consumer lifestyle are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, environmental issues and high cost associated with yachts are the factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Mega Yachts during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Luxury Mega Yachts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing demand among its end-users for tourism and rising tourists arrivals in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Luxury Mega Yachts market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior and growing tourism in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Horizon

> Sunseeker

> Fipa Group

> Palmer Johnson

> Trinity Yachts

> Westport

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Motor Luxury Mega Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

By Application:

Private Use

Commercial Use

Special Use

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

