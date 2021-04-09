In this report, the Global Maraging Steel Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Maraging Steel Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Maraging Steel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Maraging Steel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

The global average price of Maraging Steel is fluctuating, from 32.2 USD/Kg in 2012 to 29.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuating trend in the following five years.

The classification of Maraging Steel includes Grade 200, Grade 250, Grade 300 and Grade 350. Maraging steels tend to be described by a number (200, 250, 300 or 350), which indicates the approximate nominal tensile strength in thousands of pounds per square inch; the compositions and required properties are defined in MIL-S-46850D. The higher grades have more cobalt and titanium in the alloy; the compositions below are taken from table 1 of MIL-S-46850D.The proportion of Grade 200 in 2016 is about 30.1%, and the proportion of Grade 250 in 2016 is about 27.9%.

Maraging Steel is application in Aerospace, Hydrospace and Tooling. The proportion of Maraging Steel used in Aerospace is about 47.9% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Hitachi Metals, Universal Stainless, Villares Metals, etc. are the major manufacturers of Maraging Steel. Maraging steel can also be defined as aged steel which is treated with heat and other techniques to cool slowly for strong materials. There is high scope for the Maraging Steel Market in various regions across the globe in the upcoming years..

Global Maraging Steel market size will increase to 18 Million US$ by 2025, from 13 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Maraging Steel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Maraging Steel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Maraging Steel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Bohler

Maraging Steel Breakdown Data by Type

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade300

Grade350

Maraging Steel Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

Maraging Steel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Maraging Steel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Maraging Steel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Maraging Steel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maraging Steel :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



