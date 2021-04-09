GLOBAL MOBILE ANALYTICS INDUSTRY OUTLOOK, DEMAND, KEY MANUFACTURERS AND FORECAST TO 2019

Report Description:

Mobile analytics refers to collection and analysis of data generated by mobile applications and mobile websites. This data is used marketing, sales, and product management teams to make informed decisions. The global mobile analytics market will reach 5.82 billion USD by 2025 from 1.76 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 18.63% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America is expected to be largest revenue generator during the period due to growing number of mobile users, contribution for building network connectivity and increasing popularity of mobile analytics. Asia – Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in mobile analytics market owing to huge investment in mobile advertising

Drivers vs Constraints

One of the key factor for growth of the market is growing focus on business intelligence. The growth of smartphones has also accelerated the demand of mobile analytics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness on the benefits of mobile analytics and lack of skilled professionals have restrained the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Facebook launched analytics app, which helps users to create custom mobile views of their most important metrics like revenue, retention, demographics and active users

Global Mobile Analytics Market – by Type, Deployment Model, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

