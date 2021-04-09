Global Oral Care Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Oral Care Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Oral Care Market Size study, by Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes and Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), by Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global oral care market valued approximately USD 41.90 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growing incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. In addition, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, side effects of dental care products is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of dental caries, increasing awareness for oral health. According to Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world’s population which is approximately 3.58 billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Also, it is estimated that globally, 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. Also, adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products. Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.

The regional analysis of global oral care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The whole market is dominated by Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to contribute more than 43% revenue share in the total market. Asia Pacific oral care market was valued about $18.18 billion in 2017 that is estimated to reach about $25.43 billion by 2025. Moreover, Europe is projected to be growing at the highest CAGR i.e. 4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The region accounts for the highest population in the world and is witnessing growing availability of an array of dental products, growing health conscious consumer base in developing countries such as India and China are few factors that are promoting the demand of oral hygiene in Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of product segment, the global oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes and accessories, mouth washes and rinses, dental accessories and ancillaries, denture products, and dental prosthesis and cleaning solutions. The market is dominated by the Toothpaste segment throughout the forecast period, estimated to be valued about $20.53 billion by 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the launch of various product variants by market players at affordable prices. Introduction of various innovative products such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes are anticipated to drive the market growth.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distributions, and dental dispensaries. The market is anticipated to be dominated by consumer stores segment throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. Online distribution segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of about 5.6%over the forecast period. The increasing inclination of consumers towards online purchase of grocery, availability of various premium brands on discounted prices online is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Market player included in this report are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson

GC Corporation

Dr. Fresh, LLC

3M Company

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel:

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oral Care Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

