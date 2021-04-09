Global Plastic Closure Market Insights,Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Plastic Closure Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Closure Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Plastic Closure market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Plastic Closure breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The bottle is sealed with a Closure; Closures are mainly manufactured by plastic, metal and wood.
For industry structure analysis, the Plastic Closure industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 25 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Plastic Closure industry.
The production of Plastic Closure increased from 1007.35 billion units in 2012 to 1197.26 billion units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.42%.
China occupied 30.69% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 21.51% and 17.98% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.13% of the global consumption volume in 2016.
Global Plastic Closure market size will increase to 14500 Million US$ by 2025, from 12000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Closure.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Closure capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Closure in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bericap
Closure Systems International
Aptar Group
GCS
Silgan
ALPLA
THC
Berry Plastics
Mold Rite Plastics
Oriental Containers
Zijiang
Jinfu
ZhongFu
Blackhawk Molding
Mocap
Plastic Closure Breakdown Data by Type
PP Closure
PE Closure
Other
Plastic Closure Breakdown Data by Application
Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Products
Others
Plastic Closure Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Plastic Closure Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Plastic Closure capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Plastic Closure manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Closure :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
