Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2019 By Demand, Consumption, Top-Regions, Products, Applications, Key Manufacturers, Growth By 2026

Global polyurethane foam market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Top Players:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Rogers Corporation

Foam craft Inc.

FXI

Trelleborg AB

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Future Foam

Armacell

Interplasp

Huntsman International LLC.

Recticel NV/SA

INOAC CORPORATION

FSI

Covestro AG

Saint-Gobain

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

FoamPartner

Elliott Company

The report on ‘Polyurethane Foam’ by Data Bridge Market Research, studies the various strategies and policies adapted by the key market players. This will help entrepreneurs and other stakeholders analyze and plan their business strategies.

Market Segments:

By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Spray Foam), End-User (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others), Density Composition (Low-Density Polyurethane Foam, Medium-Density Polyurethane Foam, High-Density Polyurethane Foam), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Global polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam.

