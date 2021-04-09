Global sarcopenia treatment market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market Size study, by Type (Presarcopenia, Sarcopenia, Severe Sarcopenia), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35707

Global sarcopenia treatment market is valued approximately USD 2208.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Reduction of muscle mass considering Sarcopenia leads to loss in muscle function aligned with high changes of functional impairment, mortality and disability in the adult population. Furthermore, malnutrition is one of the emerging causes for early age sarcopenia specially in developing regions. Also changing lifestyle and physical inactivity has led to early age sarcopenia. Increasing prevalence and lack of permanent cure has led to several research and development across the disease. Further changing lifestyles has increased the impact of the disease among the adults in their early 30s. Several initiatives have been taken against the diseases. One such initiative is Canada Sarcopenia Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing and reverse the course of metabolic disease and sarcopenia.

Increasing prevalence of sarcopenia across the adults at early age and the rising awareness levels of the consumers is anticipated to drive the growth in pre-sarcopenia market over the forecast period. On the basis of type the Global Sarcopenia market is segmented into Pre-Sarcopenia, Sarcopenia, Severe Sarcopenia. Currently, the market is dominated by sarcopenia market with a majority revenue share of 43.55% in 2017. Sarcopenia is getting very prevalent across the age group of 50-80 years. Severe sarcopenia is more prevalent across people of age group above 80 years. Severe sarcopenia affects both physical performance and strength which includes loss of muscle mass.

Knowledge about sarcopenia has increased during the past decade. Various epidemiological and pathophysiological aspects are better understood today than few years ago. Researchers have found that muscle pathology can cause adverse health effect and it is evident with various studies that this adverse consequence are treatable, and the effects can be delayed through certain treatment strategies. The advancement of sarcopenia treatment such as Ursolic acid is a pentaciclyc triterpenoid found in apples. This acid has the potential to reduce muscle weakness and atrophy associated aging. Ursolic acid stimulate an increase in muscle by repressing atrophy-associated skeletal muscle gene expression. These is the major factor that spur the growth of investment for drug and supplement development in Sarcopenia treatment market. The rapid increasing investment for drug and supplement development changes the nature of pricing and competition in the market are also become a reason to enhance the market growth over the coming years.

The regional analysis of global sarcopenia treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to escalating prevalence of geriatric population and surging incidences of diabetes.

Market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Nestle SA

Bayer AG

Sanofi SA

Amway

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35707

By Type:

Presarcopenia

Sarcopenia

Severe Sarcopenia

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35707

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]