In this report, the Global Screw Caps Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Screw Caps Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Screw Caps market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Screw Caps breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A screw cap is a metal or plastic cap that screws onto threads on the neck of a bottle, generally with a metal skirt down the neck to resemble the traditional wine capsule (“foil”).

The classification of Screw Caps includes Plastics, Aluminum and others, and the proportion of Plastics in 2016 is about 88%.

Screw Caps are widely used Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals, Other. The most proportion of Screw Caps is Beverage, and consumption proportion is about 50%.

China region is the largest supplier of Screw Caps, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016, and has larger growth rate.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is intense. Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, ALPLA, AptarGroup, Guala Closure Group, Silgan Plastic etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; but they dont have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Screw Caps market size will increase to 18300 Million US$ by 2025, from 13300 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Screw Caps.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Screw Caps capacity, production, value, price and market share of Screw Caps in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Closure Systems International

Global Closure Systems

ALPLA

AptarGroup

Guala Closure Group

Silgan Plastic

Crown Holdings Incorporation

THC

Zijiang

Bericap

Berry Plastics Group

MALA

Tecnocap

Screw Caps Breakdown Data by Type

Aluminum

Plastics

Others

Screw Caps Breakdown Data by Application

Beverage

Wine & Spirits

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Screw Caps Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Screw Caps Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Screw Caps capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Screw Caps manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Screw Caps :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



