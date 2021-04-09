Global Solar Control Window Films Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Solar Control Window Films Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Solar Control Window Films Market Size study, by Type (Clear, Vacuum coated, Vacuum coated), Application (Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Automobile and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Solar Control Window Films Market is valued approximately USD 486.35 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Solar Control Window Films are optically clear, highly engineered, polyester film compound. It experiences several treatments to offer security, safety, decorative improvements and solar control for transportation and building glazing. Window Film can alleviate many solar control issues whilst retaining the view through the window. They are non-disruptive to install and maintain and require no human intervention to operate. The key trends for the global solar control windows market are growing automotive and construction industries. In addition, rising health and environmental concerns coupled with the improved consumer lifestyle is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the solar control window films market over the forecast period. In automotive industry, solar control window films are used replacing normal glass as they have excellent optical properties and strength. Solar controlled window films provide protection against damaging ultraviolet radiation and potential skin diseases, reducing heat in the car and it also helps in protecting the paint & coatings of cars. These factors are propelling the demand of solar control window films in the automotive industry. According to international estimates of global automotive industry grew 5.1% in 2016 from 2.1% in 2015. According to the world association of car manufacturers “OICA” in 2017, 73.4 million cars and 23.84 million trucks were produced in the whole world. According to international estimates in 2017, the average annual turnover of the world automotive industry is more than 2.75 trillion.

Furthermore, high disposable income coupled with the rising consumer awareness are also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global solar control window films market.

The regional analysis of global Solar Control Window Films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in terms of revenue in solar control window films market owing to the high implementation of latest technologies in construction and automotive sectors along with the accelerated infrastructure developments. In 2017, Asia pacific solar control window films market was valued about $174.78 million representing about 36.14% market share of the total market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the most lucrative market for global Solar control window films market estimated to grow headed by Indonesia, India and South Korea owing to the growth in automotive and construction sectors. Also, weather in this region gets humid and hot during summer which would generate the need to shield vehicles and buildings against heat and harmful ultraviolet rays. As a result, the demand & adoption for solar control windows would increase in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, in 2017, vacuum coated film segment holds the leading position in the market, valued about $249.63 million in 2017 that is expected to reach about $460.20 million by 2025 due to its inherent benefits such as ability to block harmful UV rays, helps to block incoming heat and low- cost of production. On the basis of application, commercial buildings segment is projected to be dominating segment owing to increasing construction activities mainly in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. In 2017, the commercial building application segment valued about $241.94 million that is estimated to reach about $484.98 million by 2025. Also, the dominance of the commercial building is witnessed owing to the government regulations related to energy conservation and consumption mainly in commercial building.

Market player included in this report are:

Eastman

Saint-Gobain SA

3M Company

LINTEC Corporation

Hanita Coatings

Johnson Window Films

Erickson/ASWF

Sekisui

Atlantic Solar Films

Solar insulation

Global PET Films, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Clear (Non-reflective)

Vacuum coated (Reflective)

Dyed (Non-reflective)

By Application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automobile

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

