Global Specialty Glass Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Specialty Glass Market Size study, by Type (Glass Ceramics, Borosilicate Glass), Application (Laboratory & Scientific Glass, Optical Glass, Home Appliances) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global specialty glass market is valued at approximately USD 10,501.69 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Specialty glass demand has been on the surging trend in manufacturing industry. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across end-user industries. Specialty glass is widely used in customized designer doors and windows, furniture etc. The market demand is primarily driven by the significant increasing expenditure on home interiors, fueling disposable income, and rising construction of commercial and residential buildings. Furthermore, specialty glass is widely used in mobile and other electronic device screens as a protective material which is another growing application area for specialty glass market.

The utility Borosilicate glass is being widely adopted both the in the developed and developing countries. The Borosilicate glass is mainly a type of glass with silica & boron trioxide that acts as the main forming constituents. The Borosilicate glass is precisely manufactured in combination of silica sand, mellitic boric oxide, alumina and soda ash. As the borosilicate glass melts at a very high temperature in comparison to ordinary silicate glass, there was a constant demand of new techniques considering industrial products. Moreover, the manufacturing process of borosilicate glass keenly depends on the product geometry and further could be differentiated between several methods which includes floating , drawing and molding.

Borosilicate glass segment is precisely driven owing to escalating demand of consumer goods which includes hair oil, and beverages such as soda and cold drinks by the individuals. The borosilicate is utilized in the packaging of these products owing to its quality of chemical and thermal resistance along with good optical clarity. The borosilicate glasses are precisely recognized for having very low co-efficient of thermal expansion which makes them resistant to the thermal shock more than any other common glass. These glasses prevent occurrence of thermal stress and is widely used for the construction of reagent bottles. The borosilicate glass is sold under trade names such as Borosil, DURAN, Borcam, Suprax and Simax.

Market player included in this report are:

AGC

Schott

Guardian Industries

China Group

Hoya Corporation

Corning

Thermo Scientific

Rayotek Scientific

NSG

The regional analysis of global Specialty Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating disposable income of the individuals and surging construction sector which includes both residential and commercial spaces. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to investments made by the private organizations along with escalating urbanization in both urban and semi-urban provinces of the countries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

By Application:

Laboratory & Scientific Glass

Optical Glass

Home Appliances

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

