Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermal Spray Wires are mainly used in the electric arc spray process and the flame wire spray process. Thermal spray wire in a wide range of alloys for high-temperature corrosion protection, bonding layers, build-up coating and sealing.
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Thermal Spray Wires market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Thermal Spray Wires in 2017.
In the industry, Oerlikon Metco profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Kanthal and Metallisation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 6.31%, 3.75% and 3.11% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Thermal Spray Wires, including Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires, Alloy Thermal Spray Wires and Composite Thermal Spray Wires. And Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires is the main type for Thermal Spray Wires, and the Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires reached a sales volume of approximately 14352 MT in 2017, with 51.70% of global sales volume.
Global Thermal Spray Wires market size will increase to 1400 Million US$ by 2025, from 810 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermal Spray Wires.
This report researches the worldwide Thermal Spray Wires market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Thermal Spray Wires breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Thermal Spray Wires capacity, production, value, price and market share of Thermal Spray Wires in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Oerlikon Metco
Kanthal
Metallisation
Polymet Corporation
Tankii
Parat Tech
Flame Spray Technologies BV
Praxair Surface Technologies
Plasma Powders & Systems, Inc.
United Coatings Technology
Allotech
Thermal Spray Wires Breakdown Data by Type
Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires
Alloy Thermal Spray Wires
Composite Thermal Spray Wires
Thermal Spray Wires Breakdown Data by Application
Mechanical
Aerospace Car and Ship
Others (bridge construction, etc.)
Thermal Spray Wires Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Thermal Spray Wires Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Thermal Spray Wires capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Thermal Spray Wires manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermal Spray Wires :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
