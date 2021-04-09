GlobalData outlines six global trends driving innovation within the fragrance market. These six global trends in fragrances interconnect with a number of GlobalData trends, including Wellbeing, Customization, Premiumization & Indulgence, Fresh, Natural & Pure, and Novel & Experiential.

Get the PDF sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2084775

Companies Mentioned:

Estee Lauder

Le Labo

Scent Trunk

Jo Malone

Goop

Neom

Aveda

Francis Kurkdjian

Byredo

Escentric Molecules

By Kilian

Glossier

Yves Saint Laurent

Phlur

Calvin Klein

Diptyque

Louis Vuitton

Armani

Penhaligon

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-trends-in-fragrances-exploring-the-latest-consumer-trends-and-innovation-across-the-fine-fragrance-category

This report focuses on outlining the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the core categories in fragrances. GlobalData has identified six key trends that are currently shaping the fragrance space. A desire for natural formulations, a shift towards health-focused lifestyles, and demand for customizable fragrances are some of the main trends driving innovation in the market.

Scope

– Fragrances is an inherently premium market that benefits from an association with luxury and high quality, and in turn can command high prices.

– Consumers are shifting towards fragrances with natural and naturally-inspired formulations.

– Consumers are searching for fragrances that align with their individual needs and lifestyle preferences, looking beyond scent with a focus on the brand’s ethical practices.

– Fragrance customization is the way forward for consumers to express their individuality.

– Niche fragrances are gaining traction among consumers looking for products that evoke authenticity.

– Millennial consumers are more eager to try out new fragrances than their older counterparts

– Gender-neutral fragrances are gaining popularity in the fragrance space

– Opportunities exist to drive novelty across fragrances through new formats beyond scent and sprays

– Multidimensional fragrance experiences, subscription services and DNA-based fragrances are trends to watch out for in the near future.

Reasons to buy

– Discover key trends in the fragrance market worldwide.

– Gain inspiration from recent innovative launches.

– Find out what might be next in the sector.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2084775

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]