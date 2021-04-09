In this report, the Global Vitamin D Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vitamin D Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Vitamin D market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regionsregions.

This study categorizes the global Vitamin D breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.

There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.

In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.

Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.

The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.

Global Vitamin D market size will increase to 130 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vitamin D.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vitamin D capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vitamin D in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical

Kingdomway

NHU

DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta

Sichuan Huixin Pharmaceutical

Synthesia

Vitamin D Breakdown Data by Type

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Vitamin D Breakdown Data by Application

Feed Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Vitamin D Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vitamin D Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vitamin D capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vitamin D manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vitamin D :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



