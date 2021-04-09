Global Women Healthcare Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Women Healthcare Market – Market Analysis

The Global Women Healthcare Market is developing at a phenomenal pace chiefly due to the increase in number of menopausal conditions amid women. This market is expected to grow at a phenomenal 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Women health refers to health issues that are definite to women anatomy. This is associated to the unique problems that includes menopause, pregnancy and also conditions related to the female organs. Moreover, women health includes medical situations as well where women experience problems which is not connected to their biology directly but on account of access to medical treatments that are gender-differentiated.

There are a couple of factors that is likely to accelerate the growth of the women healthcare market. Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include rising awareness of initial diagnosis, improved treatment and increase in the innovation of new drugs to treat different women health disorders. The additional factors that is driving the growth of the global women healthcare market include rising female geriatric population, favorable government policies, unhealthy lifestyle, initiatives undertaken by the private organizations, increase in grants and public-private funding for infertility treatments.

Women Healthcare Market – Key Players

Leading players profiled in the women healthcare market include Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Pfizer Inc., (US), Merck & Co., (US), Eli Lilly Company (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Bayer A G (Germany), Amgen (California) and Allergan plc (Ireland).

Women Healthcare Market – Segmental Analysis

In MRFR’s report, the women healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of indications, diagnosis, treatment and end-users.

Based on indications, it is segmented into gynecologic cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive health management, infertility and postmenopausal osteoporosis. Gynecologic cancer is further segmented into ovarian and breast cancer. Of these, postmenopausal osteoporosis holds the maximum market share on account of increase in female population aged above 40 years along with launch of new drugs for treating menopausal osteoporosis. The presence of a good number of leading players coupled with ongoing Research and Development (R&D) is predicted to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Based on diagnosis, the women healthcare market is segmented into ovulation testing, biopsies, diagnostic imaging tests and bone densitometry.

Based on treatment, it is segmented into surgeries and therapeutics.

Based on end-users, the women healthcare market is segmented into research institutes, gynecology centers, hospitals and clinics. Of these, the hospitals and clinics hold the maximum market share due to higher proportion of women patients visiting hospitals for diagnosis as well as treatment of health issues.

Industry News:

Jan 2019- Leading researchers at Georgia Tech have come up with a medical patch which comprises of hormones especially for birth control. The patch must be applied for a couple of seconds on the arm or leg and it will offer contraception for 30 days.

An International Conference will be held in France on 1st and 2nd April, 2019. The theme will be on Gynecology and Obstetrics where versatile approaches will be explored on innovation, strategies and developments on women’s health. This will be followed by another conference on 8th and 9th April, 2019 in UAE on women’s health, fertility and reproduction. The theme will be on managing reproductive life-fertility and sexuality.

Women Healthcare Market – Regional Overview

Based on region, the global women healthcare market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America commands the maximum share in the women healthcare market and is predicted to touch USD 21,782.6 million over 2023 owing to well-developed economy coupled with the right initiatives taken for promoting women healthcare in this region. On the contrary, some factors such as rising cost of diagnosis and treatment is hindering the growth of the market in the Middle East & African region. The Asia-Pacific countries are anticipated in being the fastest growing region during the assessment period with a 5.46% CAGR.

