Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Workwear/Uniforms (Uniforms & Workwears) market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72900 million by 2024, from US$ 56700 million in 2019.

Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

At present, the production of Uniforms & Workwears is distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Southern Asia. China is the largest production country of Uniforms & Workwears in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 37.35% in the global production market in 2016. At present, many US companies have production bases in Central America and Mexico. European companies are slowly moving the production base. To a certain extent, the industry is a labor-intensive industry. At present, China and South Asia’s market share is rising.

The technology of Uniforms & Workwears industry is simple. The top five manufacturers of Uniforms & Workwears are VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Alsico, Fristads Kansas Group and Carhartt. Top five company production only took up about 2.65% of the global market in 2016. VF Corporation is global market leader. In 2016, VF Corporation’s production reached 25.6 M Units.

This study considers the Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

Segmentation by application:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) by Players

3.1 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) by Regions

4.1 Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Workwear/ Uniforms (Uniforms and Workwears) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

