GLOBAL ZEOLITE MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Zeolite Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2025.

Zeolite is a group of natural or synthetic hydrated aluminosilicate minerals which contain alkaline and alkali metals. It is distinguished by a framework structure that encloses interconnected cavities occupied by ion-exchangeable large metal cations and water molecules permitting reversible dehydration.

Zeolites are largely used in the manufacturing of laundry detergents as substitutes for phosphates on account of their water softening properties. Restriction on the usage of phosphates due to environmental concerns has stimulated the demand for zeolites.

This has further been supported by a rising demand for detergents in the emerging regions. Further, zeolites are extensively used as catalysts and adsorbents in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. This is estimated to be a propelling factor for the market growth.

However, huge raw material prices, availability of metals, and other chemical compounds as alternatives to zeolite catalysts and huge transportation costs are restricting the market growth.

On Basis of Type:

The global zeolites market includes natural and synthetic type of which, in 2016, natural zeolite dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution and is further expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Currently, growing demand for natural zeolite catalyst, adsorbent, etc. is fueling the demand for natural zeolite. However, the synthetic zeolite is expected to register high growth in the near future. Owing to increasing demand for synthetic zeolite as a catalyst, adsorbent and detergent builder.

On Basis of Function:

On the basis of Function, the global zeolites market is segmented into catalysts, adsorbents, detergent builders and others (Includes dietary supplements, wound care, silver zeolite, etc). Among all, detergents supplements function dominated the global zeolite market. Factors, such as increasing applications have positively impacted the detergent industry over the past few years. Therefore, the increasing demand for detergents is one of the key driving factors for the zeolite market.

On Basis of Application:

Zeolite is used in agricultural and household products where they are used as an odor controller. They are also a key component in water treatment processes where they are used for water filtration, heavy metal removal and in swimming pools. The demand for zeolites as a refrigeration adsorbent is also growing, which is expected to positively impact demand. Therefore, the aforementioned reasons are some of the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period.

By Geography:

Geographically, the global zeolites market has been segmented into China, Korea, usa,Turkey and others. Among all the countries, China is the largest producer of natural Zeolite in 2016, followed by South Korea, Turkey, and Japan. Other than the large volumes in these countries, world production is highly decentralized. The largest end use for natural zeolites is as a cement additive, to produce a slower-hardening and stronger product. Other major end uses are as a nutrient-release agent in soil conditioners, in animal feeds, and as an odor control agent in animal litter.

Company Profiles

Clariant, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Honeywell International Inc., Zeolyst International Inc., Albemarle, KNT Group, Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Zeocel are among the few key manufacturers in zeolite market

