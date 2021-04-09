Government Cloud Market Share 2019 BY Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, VMware, Verizon, CGI Group

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Government Cloud Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Government Cloud Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Factors such as awareness about the implementation of cloud solutions among enterprises, and reduced operational and capital expenditure are some of the factors driving the government cloud market growth.

Among the solutions, the IAM segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as IAM solutions help government organizations in implementing the security process framework.

This report focuses on the global Government Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Government Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

VMware

Verizon

CGI Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

School

Company

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Government Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Government Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

