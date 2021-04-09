Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market 2019 Insights Industry Dynamics, Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis 2023

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics. In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers). Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected. Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

In terms of value, USA and EU sales account for 4% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the12%market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Halal Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as Wipro Unza Holdings, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world. For the production, Southeast Asia is the largest production region contributing to nearly 39%-41% market share. Due to large population and low labor cost, there are many “OEM” manufactures. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost. The actual manufacturers of Halal Cosmetics are not famous among the consumers. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry. According to this study, over the next five years the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2240 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019.

Market Segmentation:

The Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.

Regional Update:

The Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products study enlists noteworthy details and analytically derived data figures related to regional markets. Here, the research delivers information in relevance with vital elements of each regional market including market share, sales, revenue, growth rate, major contributing countries, challenges, untapped opportunities and more.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers. In addition, it also enlists remarkable information in relevance with market dynamics including market growth drivers, challenges faced by key players, opportunities, new entrants’ tips, trends, etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.