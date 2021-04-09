Healthcare CMO Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2024- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., DSM, Fareva, Lonza Group, Patheon, Inc., Piramal Healthcare, Accellent, Symmetry Medical

Healthcare CMO involves outsourcing of certain manufacturing activities that were previously performed by the Healthcare industry. It is an emerging trend in the global healthcare industry. Nowadays, most of the medical and pharmaceutical devices manufacturers are outsourcing production activities to contract manufacturers in order to reduce production cost without compromising on the product quality or to achieve expertise in a specific business segment, which is not available in-house. Healthcare CMO market represents one of the fastest growing markets and contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical devices occupies a significant portion in the overall outsourcing market. In the past, pharmaceutical and medical device industry has maintained a low level of outsourcing due to several concerns such as product quality, delay in delivery, regulatory compliance and intellectual property protection rights. However, in recent years, outsourcing strategy has become more striking, as the pharmaceutical and medical device companies are looking for various strategic options to reduce cost, improve product portfolio, reduce the time to market and improve efficiencies. Along with these, economic burden, increased financial crisis and technological advances are the other factors that have compelled pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science companies to outsource their manufacturing processes in order to achieve their cost benefits and save time.

The global healthcare CMO market is segmented into pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical devices contract manufacturing services. Further, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment is classified as API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing, FDF (final dosage formulations) manufacturing and packaging. Among these, contract FDF manufacturing segment is expected to experience a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2013 to 2019, due to the rise demand for generic drugs and increasing R&D investment by life sciences companies. In addition, rise in number of blockbuster drugs going off-patent and increased adoption of novel technologies are further boosting the growth of this market. Similarly, medical devices contract manufacturing services segment is further categorized into design outsourcing, device manufacturing and final goods assembly.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., DSM, Fareva, Lonza Group, Patheon, Inc., Piramal Healthcare, Accellent, Symmetry Medical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc., Memry Corporation, Teleflex MedOEM, Admedes Schuessler and Donatelle.

