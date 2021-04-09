High Density Interconnect PCB Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2023

The report on the global High Density Interconnect PCB market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed circuit board (PCB) has a higher circuitry density than a traditional PCB. Therefore, it allows designers to place more components. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global high density interconnect PCB market that foresees success for this market at 12.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 15,600.6 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The most imperative factor for global high density interconnect PCB market growth is the increasing need for smaller, energy-efficient, and high-performance PCBs. The second factor contributing to market growth is smarter, lighter, faster, and smaller products. The third factor helping market growth is technological advancement. However, factors that are impeding the market growth include high manufacturing cost and lack of manufacturing expertise.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7290

Major Key players

Epec, LLC (US),

TTM Technologies (US),

PCBCART (China),

Millennium Circuits Limited (US),

RAYMING (China),

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India),

SIERRA CIRCUITS, INC. (US),

Advanced Circuits (US),

FUJITSU INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Japan),

FINELINE Ltd. (Israel),

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (Austria)

Globally, the High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is expected to grow from USD 8,683.9 million in 2018 to USD 15,600.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2018–2013.

Latest Industry News

AT&S has demonstrated efficiency and robustness of Embedded Power Technology. They have integrated active and passive components into PCBs for low-power designs. These components are being used in volume production meeting high-quality requirements. 5 APR 2019

ESI has launched new geode CO2 laser drilling system for HDI Rigid PCB manufacturing. 4 DEC 2018

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global high density interconnect PCB market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, the highest growth is expected in the North American market because North America is the most technologically advanced regional market. The market in this region is also growing due to the development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of semiconductors. The use of High-Density Interconnect PCB is growing in the automotive and consumer electronics industry verticals. The country-specific markets generating significant revenue are the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is another significant market primarily due to the reasons the same as in North America. However, like North America, some of the key market players are based in Europe too. The major country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market due to the availability of low-cost technologies and the presence of many electronic devices manufacturing firms in this region. The maximum market share in this region is held by China, India, Japan, South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of this region.

The RoW segment covers the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a small market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two powerful economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. In MEA countries, the market is minimal because most countries being poor, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of right infrastructure, lack of skilled professionals and lack of technological advancement.

Segmentation.

The global high density interconnect PCB market segmentation segments the market into high-density interconnection layer, industry vertical, and lastly, region. Based on high-density interconnection layer, this market has been segmented into 1, 2, and all. Regarding industry vertical, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, medical devices, military and defense, telecom & information technology (IT), and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-density-interconnect-pcb-market-7290

Intended Audience

HDI PCB manufacturers

Electronic product manufacturers

Resellers and Distributors

Standard Making Bodies and Associations

Automotive and Manufacturing Industries

Custom electronic product developers

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Rest of the World High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 North America High-Density Interconnect PCB Market, By Industry Vertical, By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market: Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market

FIGURE 5 Share of Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market by Country, 2017

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:,

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]