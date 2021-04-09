High Performance Computing Technology Market Industry Analysis, Leading Growth Drivers and Forecast 2019-2025 | Intel, IBM, Lenovo Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Atos

The high-performance computing technology is used by parallel processing and supercomputers techniques for resolving computational problems. This technology majorly focuses on the development of parallel processing systems and algorithms by integrating both parallel computational and administration techniques. Some of the major drivers of high-performance computing technology market are a requirement to process data with accuracy and speed, and a growing focus on hybrid HPC solutions.

The growing data security concerns and lack of knowledge and limited budget of SMEs are the factors which may hamper the high-performance computing technology market. However, the mounting adoption for enhanced scalability, efficient computing, and reliable storage, and the advent of exascale computing to maximize the benefits of HPC are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for high-performance computing technology market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the high performance computing technology market are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, and Nvidia Corporation, among others.

Research Coverage:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global high performance computing technology market based on component, deployment type, and organization size. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall High performance computing technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The high performance computing technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the high performance computing technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the High performance computing technology market.

